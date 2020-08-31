Rajkummar Rao Birthday Special: 5 Things You Need To Know About Him If You Are His True Blue Fan

Rajkummar Rao's First Film Memory

In an interview with Mansworld India, the actor recalled, "I think it's Agneepath. I saw it with my family and I was so engrossed in that film. I remember I was howling into my pillow when Vijay Dinanath Chauhan dies in the end. I was really young, but I got really involved with the film and the performances."

Rajkummar Rao's Favourite Three Films

The actor once revealed in an interview that Forrest Gump, Godfather 2 and Andaz Apna Apna are the three films which he can watch over and over again.

When Rajkummar Rao Spilled Three Things About Him

"A lot of people think I'm married - I'm not. People think I'm from Hyderabad because my surname's Rao. I'm from Gurgaon. And lastly, I'm not always a serious guy, I can be funny and chilled out as well," the actor was quoted as saying in an interview.

Rajkummar Rao On The Book Which Shaped His Identity

The actor told HT Brunch in an interview, "It was Robert De Niro's biography. I wasn't a voracious reader before that but that book gave me a new perception towards acting." Further, Rao revealed that Saadat Hasan Manto, Ayn Rand and Walter Isaacson are his three favourite authors.

A Film Rajkummar Rao Wanted To Be A Part Of

The Stree actor has always confessed that he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, he had even revealed that when he first landed in Mumbai, he stood outside King Khan's residence Mannat for 6-7 hours to catch a glimpse of his superstar. In an interview when Rao was asked to name a film he wished he was a part of, the actor said, "I would like someone to remake Swades with me." Well, we believe Rajkummar Rao with his stellar acting chops, would impress us as Mohan Bhargav just like how SRK did! What do you folks think?