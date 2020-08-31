Rajkummar Rao Birthday Special: 5 Things You Need To Know About Him If You Are His True Blue Fan
Be it pulling off the menacing act of a cold-blooded sociopath in Omerta or making you laugh till you sides hurt with his impeccable comic timing in Stree, Rajkummar Rao has always pushed his boundaries as an actor, and delivered noteworthy performances on screen. This year, the actor completed a decade in the film industry, but Rao prefers to call it his humble beginning.
In the last ten years, the actor has delivered many power-packed performances and established himself as a talented performer, whose name adds credibility to a film. As Rajkummar Rao turns 36 today (August 31, 2020), we bring you the lesser known side of the actor.
Rajkummar Rao's First Film Memory
In an interview with Mansworld India, the actor recalled, "I think it's Agneepath. I saw it with my family and I was so engrossed in that film. I remember I was howling into my pillow when Vijay Dinanath Chauhan dies in the end. I was really young, but I got really involved with the film and the performances."
Rajkummar Rao's Favourite Three Films
The actor once revealed in an interview that Forrest Gump, Godfather 2 and Andaz Apna Apna are the three films which he can watch over and over again.
When Rajkummar Rao Spilled Three Things About Him
"A lot of people think I'm married - I'm not. People think I'm from Hyderabad because my surname's Rao. I'm from Gurgaon. And lastly, I'm not always a serious guy, I can be funny and chilled out as well," the actor was quoted as saying in an interview.
Rajkummar Rao On The Book Which Shaped His Identity
The actor told HT Brunch in an interview, "It was Robert De Niro's biography. I wasn't a voracious reader before that but that book gave me a new perception towards acting." Further, Rao revealed that Saadat Hasan Manto, Ayn Rand and Walter Isaacson are his three favourite authors.
A Film Rajkummar Rao Wanted To Be A Part Of
The Stree actor has always confessed that he is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, he had even revealed that when he first landed in Mumbai, he stood outside King Khan's residence Mannat for 6-7 hours to catch a glimpse of his superstar. In an interview when Rao was asked to name a film he wished he was a part of, the actor said, "I would like someone to remake Swades with me." Well, we believe Rajkummar Rao with his stellar acting chops, would impress us as Mohan Bhargav just like how SRK did! What do you folks think?
