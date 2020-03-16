    For Quick Alerts
      FLASHBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor Had Allegedly Rejected A Film Because Of Shah Rukh Khan!

      When Ranbir Kapoor had made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, many critics had thought he is a just another star kid, who got into film owing to his 'Kapoor' connection. But soon, Ranbir delivered hits like Wake Up Sid, Raajneeti and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and left the critics all impressed with his acting chops.

      Back in those days, Ranbir did not only become an instant 'heartthrob' of B-town but also rode high on the success of many films including Raajneeti. In fact, when Raajneeti had hit the theatres, many thought Ranbir won't be able to shine in front of seasoned actors like Ajay Devgn and Nana Patekar. But Ranbir made sure to shine like a star, every time he appeared on the silver screen.

      At the same time, there were many reports that Ranbir was offered a film alongside Shah Rukh Khan but the actor chose to reject the film as he didn't want to work with SRK. Inside reports also suggested that Ranbir was sceptical to work alongside the Devdas actor as he thought his presence in the film would go unnoticed and critics would rather compare his acting skills with the 'King of romance'.

      When Aryan Khan Got Into A Fight Because His Friend Said THIS About Shah Rukh Khan!

      When Ranbir was asked if the reports are true, he had said, "Not at all. It will me my honour and privilege if I get an opportunity to work with him (Shah Rukh Khan). I have no problem working with Shah Rukh Khan or any star."

      Interestingly, post this interview, Ranbir and Shah Rukh didn't work together for a long time. Luckily, in 2016, SRK had a cameo in Ranbir's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and the moviegoers were delighted to have these two supremely talented stars together in a film, even though it was for a shorter time!

      Cut to present - Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and he hasn't announced his next project yet. Ranbir, on the other side, will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt.

      Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 21:29 [IST]
