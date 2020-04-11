    For Quick Alerts
      Ranbir Kapoor's Candid Conversation About Love Life And Living Alone: Have Not Been Single Since 13

      Ranbir Kapoor is one of the leading names in the film industry and the actor is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Brahmastra Part 1, alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt. According to recent reports, the duo has been living together during the lockdown and is also one of the next B-towns couples to get married. However, other than his acting, Ranbir is also well-known for his dating life.

      Ranbir Kapoors Candid Conversation About Love Life

      The actor has always stayed mum regarding his dating rumours, but close to the release of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir had candidly talked about his love life during a podcast for AIB. The throwback video from 2017, when the actor had reportedly broken up with co-star Katrina Kaif, is making the rounds on social media. The video shows Ranbir confessing that he has not been single since the age of 13, when he was in 7th grade.

      Ranbir says, "Since the age of 13 in seventh grade till now like last year I've always been in a relationship. This is the first time I am single and it's amazing. You have a lot of time for yourself." He then went on to express his struggles of living alone and said, "My cook left a day ago and won't be back for a month, so my mother has started a dabba service for me."

      In the entire podcast episode, Ranbir talked about nepotism and his films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jagaa Jasoos, etc.. While he regretted producing Jagaa Jasoos, he enjoyed working with Aishwarya and KJo in the former film. As for nepotism, he agreed that it exists and went on to call himself "a disarming product of nepotism" and added, "My great-grandfather worked very hard to give his children a platform, so on and so forth. I became an actor because of my family, because I got the opportunities."

      Apart from Brahmastra- Part I, Ranbir will also be seen in YRF's Shamshera and yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor, which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan reportedly.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 17:04 [IST]
