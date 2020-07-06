Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: When The Superstar Drew Whistles With His Solid Dialogue-Baazi!

When it comes to Ranveer Singh, there's never a dull moment. There's something about him which clicks with both; the masses and the classes. Unlike some Bollywood stars, the man has never shied away from wearing his heart on the sleeve. His absolute commitment to becoming the character in his films is inspiring to the core. On the red carpet, the actor is known to pull off even the most outlandish and quirky outfits with confidence.

His irrepressible energy and his inexhaustible good spirit for everyone around him, makes him own every room he walks in. To sum Ranveer Singh in three words- he's 'entertainment, entertainment and entertainment.'

As the superstar turns 35 today, we bring you some of his dialogues from his films which drew the maximum 'seetis' in the cinema halls.

Band Baaja Baaraat "Tere bina kisi cheez mein mauj nahi ... na ladkiyan taadne mein, na chai mein, na chowmein mein." Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela "Meri mardangi ke bare mein aap gaon ki kisi bhi ladki se pooch sakte ho ... report achchi milegi." Gunday "Hum gunday hai ... na aaj tak kisi ke haath aaye hai ... aur na aayenge." Bajirao Mastani "Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai ... ayyashi nahi." "Cheeteh ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur Bajirao ki talvar par sandeh nahi karte ... kabhi bhi maat de sakti hai." Padmaavat "Sultan banne ke liye gardan aur iraade dono mazboot hone chahiye." "Hum Khiljiyon ne saath milkar ek sapna dekha thha, ki ek din hamara parcham saare jahan pe leherayega." Simmba "Bhau, je mala maahit naahi te sanga. Tell me what I don't know." "Yeh kalyug hai, kalyug. Yahaan sab sirf ek hi matlab ke liye jeete hai, apne matlab ke liye." Gully Boy "Salam thok, sar jhuka, tu dhum-daba chal rasta naap le ... kapde silaile khud ke dum pe, nahi liye maine apne baap se."

