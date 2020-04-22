Why Were Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Never Cordial With Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Aish-PeeCee’s Cold War

Reportedly, the cold war between Priyanka and Aishwarya started when PeeCee replaced the latter in Rohan Sippy's Bluffmaster! Owing to the same reason, Abhishek too couldn't gel with Priyanka and they never really bonded with each other.

Abhishek & Priyanka Never Became Anything More Than ‘Co-stars’

Later, Abhishek and Priyanka came together once again for Karan Johar's Dostana but, despite working together for the third time after Bluffmaster! and Drona, Abhishek and Priyanka never became friends and stuck to being just ‘co-stars'.

When Priyanka Refused To Work With Abhishek

Rumours also suggest that a while ago, when the maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached Priyanka for the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, she had given her nod. But, when Priyanka heard about Abhishek coming on board for the same project, she expressed her reservations and walked out of project.

Here’s What An Insider Had Revealed..

Speaking about the same, a source had told a leading daily, "She didn't want to work with Abhishek Bachchan. She was excited as long as the actors being considered to play the male lead were actors like Farhan Akhtar and Irrfan Khan. But when Abhishek Bachchan was finalised, Priyanka Chopra had reservations. For years Abhishek refused to work with her after she replaced Aishwarya Rai in his friend Rohan Sippy's Bluffmaster! Now, Priyanka felt uncomfortable working with Abhishek."

When Abhishek Walked Out Of A Project Because Of Priyanka

Just like Priyanka, Abhishek also walked out of a project as he didn't want to work with his Dostana co-star. Reportedly, the role of Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink was initially offered to Abhishek and Aishwarya was supposed to play Priyanka's character.

But later, when Priyanka replaced Aishwarya in the Shonali Bose's directorial, Abhishek, too, walked out of the project. It was also reported that Aishwarya also suggested Abhishek that he should focus more on films like Manmarziyaan and refrain from playing a father at the current stage of his career.

In the end, Abhishek didn't regret walking out of the project as the film failed to woo the audience at the box office.

On a related note, Abhishek will next be seen in Ludo and The Big Bull. Priyanka, on the other hand, will next be seen in The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.