Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Here's How The Karz Actor Got His Nickname 'Chintu'!

When Rishi Kapoor Confessed That He Was Embarrassed With His Nickname

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2013, the veteran actor revealed, "It's ridiculous and embarrassing to be addressed as Chintu which means a little boy. Initially, I used to get very angry, but now I guess I've learnt to live with it. Pet names sound like you're calling out your dog. That's why I consciously avoided pet names for my kids."

The Story Behind His Nickname

He further revealed, "This great idea of addressing me as Chintu started in school and was initiated by Dabboo Sahab (Rishi's elder brother Randhir) because I would follow him around. Actually it all started from a riddle - chote se chintu miyaan, lambi si poonch, jahan jaaye chintu miyaan wahan jaye poonch. Boloi kya hai? The answer was a needle with a trailing thread."

Rishi Kapoor On How It Feels To Be Ranbir Kapoor's Father

"Neetu complains that I've no good words for Ranbir and he tells his producers and directors that his dad never says anything about his work. But let me confess today that my chest swells when someone comes up to me and praises Ranbir. I don't praise him to his face because he's too young for such compliments. Once I tell him he has arrived, that'll be the end of his career," the superstar confessed in the same interview.

Rishi Kapoor On One Advice He Gave His Son Ranbir

"Success hit my head and I went crazy. And till I hit bad times, I didn't realise what was happening. But when I look at Ranbir, I am amazed at the way he has handled his success. His discipline, modesty and down-to-earth designs are very impressive. He has got these values from his mother. I had once told him to not let success go to his head and not let failure go to his heart. He has kept that in mind," Rishi was quoted as saying in the interview.