Rishi Kapoor's Cancer Treatment Days: Neetu Kapoor Would Lure Him Into Eating Food With A Trick!

      Bollywood lost a shining star today (April 30), when evergreen actor Rishi Kapoor, breathed his last at 8.45 am at Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital. In 2018, the veteran star was diagnosed with cancer. After almost a year of treatment in New York, Rishi returned to India last September. While speaking with a tabloid, he revealed that he was cancer-free.

      In February this year, the Karz actor was hospitalized twice for health issues. After battling leukemia, Rishi passed away today. We bring you one of his throwback interviews, where the Agneepath actor spoke about the most difficult part of his cancer treatment.

      While speaking with Zoom, the star wife recalled, "My only issue was when he was not eating and he lost a lot of weight. That was in Jan/Feb. Every time you go through the treatment, there are days when you don't feel like eating. That was a very tough time, what do you make him eat?"

      Rishi Kapoor revealed, "I was on saline. I was living on that. I didn't eat for 9 days. I had no appetite, no taste."

      "I would tell the nurse ‘you know there is a very good restaurant'". To that, Rishi would respond and eat," revealed Neetu Kapoor in the interview.

      Neetu further added, "I became his mother. He was my third child. Khaana, sona, dawai, I just became a mother who wants to do the best."

      In the same interview, the couple also praised their kids, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who were their biggest support system.

