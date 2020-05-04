    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Throwback To 1980: Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh’s Wedding Reception Photos & Invitation Card Go Viral

      It seems fans are unable to accept the fact that the veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor, is no more with us. He breathed his last on April 30. The Karz actor is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor and kids- Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Amid all the chaos and grief, the wedding invite of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor is going viral on Instagram for all the right reasons. Have a look..

      For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married on January 22, 1980. On January 23, the Kapoors threw a lavish bash at the famous RK Studios for their industry friends. In the wedding reception invitation card, every detail is mentioned clearly and it looks every bit classic.

      Here's a vintage picture of Rishi Kapoor posing for the camera along with his wife, Neetu Kapoor, father, Raj Kapoor and mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. The picture looks so rich and royal.

      In this throwback picture, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor can be seen accepting gifts from their industry colleagues Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra. How lovely does the couple look in this picture!

      This picture has iconic written all over it. Seen here is Dev Anand posing along with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at their reception party.

      That's a candid yet beautiful picture of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from their wedding reception. Even though the picture is black and white, the duo looks every bit gorgeous!

      We're sure Neetu Kapoor will cling to such beautiful memories of hers with Rishi Kapoor and will keep her hubby dearest alive in her heart!

      Read more about: rishi kapoor neetu singh
      Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 17:37 [IST]
