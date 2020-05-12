Rishi Kapoor's Last Birthday Gift To Alia Bhatt; After All, It’s The Thought That Counts!

Rishi Kapoor Had Accepted Alia Wholeheartedly

In a recent interaction with Bangalore Mirror, biographer Meena Iyer recalled her last meeting with Rishi Kapoor at his house during Holi and revealed that Mr Kapoor had accepted Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, wholeheartedly.

If you're wondering that it's a materialistic thing, let us tell you that it's beyond that! Meena Iyer revealed that despite undergoing chemotherapy, Rishi Kapoor was keen to take Ranbir and Alia out for a dinner, on the latter's birthday.

"That evening (March 10), I learnt that the couple (Neetu and Rishi Kapoor) and Ranbir were likely to celebrate Alia Bhatt's birthday (March 15) together. Though he was in the middle of chemotherapy, Chintu told Neetu that he wanted to take his son and Alia out for a meal," said Meena Iyer.

Rishi Kapor Had Also Spoken About Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding

Meena Iyer had also revealed how Rishi Kapoor was looking forward to Ranbir-Alia's intimate wedding. She revealed, "Rishi Kapoor said to me that he would be okay if Ranbir wanted an intimate wedding. ‘It's their call. I am okay with 45-odd people too. I will tell my friends, well-wishers to bless them. I will apologise and explain that everyone couldn't be invited because Ranbir is a private person. I respect his privacy,' he said."

From visiting Rishi Kapoor in the hospital to attending his last rites, Alia Bhatt stood firm as rock with her beau, Ranbir Kapoor and his mom, Neetu Kapoor.

She also shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram page and wrote, "I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! The love I've received from him is like a warm hug I'll always cherish."

We're sure Alia will cherish Kapoor Saab's memories in her heart!