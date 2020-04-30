Rishi Kapoor Wanted To Spend Time With Grandchildren Before Death; Actor's Wish Remains Unfulfilled!

Rishi Wanted To Spend Time With Grandchildren Before Death!

Rishi had told the leading daily, "It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don't have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone."

The Veteran Actor Had Said…

The senior actor had said that Ranbir or his contemporaries, have blinkers on and are focused on their work, and only the only women they meet are the actresses and they don't socialise much. This, he said is the flipside of life in movies.

‘Our Happiness Lies In His Happiness’

Rishi admitted that he is more of a disciplinarian than a friend to his son, and this distance between them discouraged him from bringing up the subject with him. He had said, "I haven't been vocal about it, but my wife (Neetu Kapoor) keeps bringing it up with him and he just brushes the question away. Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy. Our happiness lies in his happiness, after all."

About Alia & Ranbir’s Relationship

There have been a lot of reports about Ranbir and Alia's relationship. When asked about the same, Rishi said, "Jo hai woh hai, sabko pata hai. I don't need to say anything more."