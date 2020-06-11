Saif Ali Khan Wanted To Romance Aishwarya Rai In Parineeta; Was Sceptical About Vidya Balan

Saif Wasn’t The First Choice For Parineeta

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Saif had said, "Vidhu didn't want either me or Vidya! Yeah that is way I started off! Though Pradeep was keen on having me, Vidhu didn't think I could manage it fine. And like he'll tell you, it was me who bullied my way into the film."

Saif Wanted Aishwarya For Parineeta

Saif had further added, "And today when I look back and visualize Parineeta, not only do I see myself, I also see Vidya Balan. I think she is mind-blowing. I would have preferred Ash (Aishwarya Rai) to Vidya. I will not be a prude and tell you that at first notice itself I knew that she will be the super star of tomorrow, no, that wasn't what I thought."

Saif Loved Vidya’s Rawness While Shooting For Parineeta

While praising Vidya, Saif shared, "What I would have ideally loved is to co-star with a big star like Aishwarya or Rani. But while shooting with Vidya I realized that there is no other actress who could have done that role as well as Vidya."

"There is a genuineness about her that she has brought on screen. I don't think an established actor could substitute the rawness that Vidya has delivered."

On A Related Note, Here’s Why VVC Casted Vidya

In another interview, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra had revealed the real reason behind selecting Vidya for Parineeta. He said, "I opted for a newbie instead of an A-lister simply because she is brilliant! We screen tested her for 6 months until we were convinced that there couldn't have been a more perfect Lolita than Vidya."

Well, we don't know how well Aishwarya or Rani would have pulled off the lead character in Parineeta, but one thing is sure that Vidya did full justice to her role, and her performance was every bit perfect!