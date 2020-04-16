Mom (Nargis Dutt) Would Throw Slippers At Sanjay Dutt; Spew Expletives Like Suwar: Namrata Dutt

It's known to all that during his childhood, Sanjay Dutt was a spoilt brat and the credit goes to his mom, Nargis Dutt, who gave up on her filmy career to raise her kids- Sanjay, Priya and Namrata. We have gotten our hands on a few excerpts of Namrata Dutt in the biography of the Kaante actor, 'Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy', written by Yaseer Usman.

In the biography, Namrata was quoted as saying, "Mom sometimes got angry with Sanjay. She'd spew expletives like suwar, ullu, gadha and even throw a chappal at him."

The book also quoted Priya Dutt as saying that once, Nargis thought that Sanjay was gay as he used to lock up himself with his friends. "Once I heard Mom say to a friend, "Why is Sanjay's room always locked when his friends are there? What is the big deal? I hope he's not gay."

The book also shed light on how Nargis trusted Sanjay Dutt blindly and despite several hints, she refused to believe that Sanjay had become a drug addict.

An excerpt from the book read, "She trusted Sanjay against the mounting evidence that he was an addict. Even when well-wishers tried to talk to Nargis about Sanjay, her default reply was 'My son never drinks and never touches drugs.'"

On May 3, 1981, Nargis breathed her last. After two years of her death, Sanjay got to listen to her last message for him, which she recorded at her deathbed at a hospital in New York.

The audio had Nargis saying, "More than anything, Sanju, keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far, and that is going to give you strength in your work."

This audio changed Sanjay Dutt's life and gave him strength to start afresh.