Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: Her Childhood Pictures With 'Abba' Saif Are Cute Beyond Words

There is something about Sara Ali Khan which instantly draws you to her! Her coy smile, expressive face and spunky attitude is enough to make you go all hearts over her. Daughter of Bollywood actors, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the beauty-with-brains has a degree in law and political science from Columbia University, New York. Her countdown to fame began with her weight-loss journey when she dipped from a whopping 96 kilos to a svelte 55 kgs. Soon, she sashayed into the film industry with Kedarnath and since then, the girl has been soaring high in the sky with her achievements.

In her interviews, Sara has always proudly shared how her mother, Amrita Singh aced her job as a single mother and gave her the best childhood. But at the same time, the Simmba actress also shares a close bond with her father Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking about her equation with her father, Sara shared in one of her interviews, "The only thing that I know about dad is that he has always been a great father. He has always been there without even living with us. So, I think he deserves a special hug and love from me for never making me feel that he doesn't live with me because he was, and is always just a phone call away. And that's really comforting."

On the other hand, Saif was quoted as saying in an interview, "I was a proud father even when she got into Columbia University and graduated in two years. I'm proud when I see her interacting with the staff at home.She's so well behaved, full credit to her mother (Amrita Singh). Sara's intelligent, well-spoken and charming."

As Sara Ali Khan turns 25 today, we bring you some of her precious moments with her 'Abba' Saif Ali Khan which will make you hearts go squishy.