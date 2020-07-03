    Sushant Singh Rajput
      A Maestro Like No One: Saroj Khan's Unseen Pics With Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi & Others

      As we bid our final goodbye to the maestro of dancing, choreographer Saroj Khan, we revisit her rare and unseen pictures with Bollywood actresses including, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Earlier today (July 3, 2020), Saroj Khan, fondly called as 'Masterji', breathed her last in Guru Nanak Hospital, Mumbai. She was one of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry and had choreographed over 2,000 songs.

      Let us take you down the memory lane....

      Saroj Khan With Aishwarya Rai

      A beautiful click of Saroj Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. We are unsure about the song for which they were caught candidly on the sets. Can you guess the song? If yes, please hit the comments section below!

      Fun fact: Did you know that Saroj Khan had choreographed Aishwarya's iconic number, ‘Nimbooda Nimbooda' and had won the National Award for Best Choreography?

      Saroj Khan With Her Muse, Madhuri

      Saroj Khan was always vocal about her fondness for Madhuri Dixit Nene. In several interviews, Saroj Khan had praised the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress for learning her choreography to the T.

      Madhuri, on the other hand, has given many iconic dance numbers like ‘Ek Do Teen', ‘Dola Re Dola', ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein, etc, which were choreographed by none other than Saroj Khan aka Masterji.

      Saroj Khan With Sridevi

      This picture of Saroj Khan and Sridevi makes us feel a bit emotional as we have lost both the iconic artists. On February 24, 2018, Sridevi breathed her last and left a void in the film industry.

      Saroj Khan and Sridevi gave us a timeless classic song ‘Hawa Hawai', which was from Mr. India. Saroj Khan's choreography and Sridevi's beauty made the song an iconic number!

      Saroj Khan With Kajol

      Kajol shared this throwback picture with Saroj Khan and penned an emotional note. She wrote, "RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book!"

      "Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language . Even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work. Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered," added Kajol.

      Saroj Khan With Rekha

      Seen here is Rekha, paying attention to Saroj Khan's instructions, while learning her choreography on the set.

      May Saroj Khan's soul rest in peace...

      Unknown Facts About Saroj Khan: Did You Know She Choreographed Her First Song At The Age Of 14?

      Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 17:41 [IST]
