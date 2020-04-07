Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra: 7 Reasons Why Fans Were Convinced They Were Lovers

Friendly PDA During Award Shows

During one of the events, SRK was seen planting a kiss on Priyanka Chopra's cheek in public's view, later Priyanka too returned the kiss during the 2013 Filmfare awards, when Shah Rukh Khan was anchoring. Many pictures of them during the awards season had gone viral. Reportedly, their body language also added fuel to the dating rumours.

Priyanka Spotted Alongside SRK At All Events

While their Jodi was full of chemistry on screen, fans couldn't have enough of the two off-screen either. Priyanka Chopra was spotted alongside Khan at all events and public appearances including IPL matches, during which she was seen lending support for SRK's team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

When SRK Said Priyanka Makes Him Feel Comfortable

Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview, was asked about his co-star Priyanka Chopra and their alleged relationship. He had told the leading publication, "To be honest, I can be a little less confluent with the actors. But Priyanka always makes me comfortable. If my hair gets worn then she fixes it."

He then went on to call her a good friend and added, "It's good to work with such friends. Apart from this, only I know what things I want to do inherently. When you work with an actor for so many hours and build a good relationship with each other, it brings great happiness. It only feels sad when outside people give a wrong name to this relationship."

Film Fraternity Boycotting Priyanka

After the dating rumours went around for a while, other stories emerged claiming that Bollywood was boycotting Priyanka. The actress was even tagged as a home breaker and industry wives like Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan began asking their husbands, not to work with Pee Cee. It became more evident when the actress was ignored by the women during public events.

The final blow came when Karan posted a retaliating tweet at Priyanka. He wrote, "Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so-called "friends" to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame!!!"

By that time, PeeCee had already began trying her luck in Hollywood. She now, is a global star, thanks to her first project in the US, Quantico.

Dirty Laundry

Priyanka Chopra, during a show called Dirty Laundry, shared that she loves a leather jacket that was once owned by her ex. Talking about it she revealed, "I was a little unsure about this one, whether I should (get it or not). But your show is called Dirty Laundry, so I thought might as well. This is a jacket that I literally live in. It's my airport jacket, but it belonged to an ex-boyfriend."

Fans quickly noticed its similarity to Shah Rukh's brown leather jacket and the rumour mill went abuzz once again.

Liked A Fan Tweet

After the show aired, the actress even liked a fan tweet about outing her relationship to the world. The tweet read, "OMG @priyankachopra might have just told the world about her relationship with @iamsrk.'' Seconds later Pee Cee had liked the tweet.

The shocked fan shared another post on Twitter "Okay so Priyanka Chopra just liked and then unliked my tweet which spoke about @iamsrk being her ex-bf! What just happened guys?"

Priyanka Chopra Refused Sharing Screen Space With Shahrukh Khan

While on Dirty Laundry the actress had made it evident that she was over her ex, and while Bollywood has seen other exes work on-screen together, not everyone is comfortable with it. A few years ago, news reports said that Priyanka was offered a Rakesh Sharma biopic titled as Salute, but she refused to sign the film when she found out that SRK would play the lead role in it.