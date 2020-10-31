Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 5 Times King Khan Overwhelmed The Audience With Emotions

Chak De! India: Sattar Minute

While the film is not a traditional drama film, SRK's inspirational speech at the film's climax will fill you with patriotism and passion at any given time. At the start of the dialogue he says, "Aaj tum achcha khelo ya bura, yeh sattar minute tumhe jindagee bhar yad rahenge.." (Whether you play well or not, you will remember these seventy minutes for the rest of your life) and just like that, fans will also remember the speech for the rest of their lives.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum: Reunion With His Mother

Shah Rukh Khan in K3G gave the audience everything, drama, romance, even comic relief. Everyone in the family drama is rooting for Rahul to be united with his parents and so are the audience. Ladoo and Poo device up a plan to bring them together, but before that Rahul gets a chance to meet his mother played by Jaya Bachchan.

It is the other characters' emotional reaction that makes the scene sad but what drives it home is when SRK hugs his mother and cries his eyes out. He also proceeds to introduce her to his grandson who she has never met, but all the while never lets go of her.

Kal Ho Naa Ho: The Diary

The film already is a tear-jerker, and with amazing performances, it is hard to watch without using a tissue box. But among several emotional scenes is one when Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan) confesses his love for Naina, but makes her believe that those are Rohit Patel's words.

Veer-Zaara: Sacrificing His Love

SRK has played the ideal partner, brother, father but in this scene, he also plays the ideal son. Veer who is head over heels in love with Zaara gives his word to her mother that Zaara will honour her father's wishes. Sacrificing the one thing he can't part with just because he couldn't bear her mother crying and feeling helpless in front of him.

Mohabbatein: App Jeet Gaye

This scene reportedly even received the Filmfare Award for Best Scene of The Year in 2000. SRK as Raj Aryan Malhotra walks into the Gurukul to teach Mr Narayan Shankar about love. But when he threatens to expel the other students for talking about love and falling in love, Raj accepts his defeat and chooses to leave. However, despite his sacrifice and selfless deed, Mr Narayan taunts him by saying that he has won the fight.

Raj then unable to bear his suppressed feelings anymore reminds Mr Narayan that he is the one who has lost. He is the one standing in front of a picture of his dead daughter because he refused to accept their love. The tears truly start rolling when SRK says that he came here for no one else but for his love Meghna (daughter) and her father.