Was Shah Rukh Khan INSECURE Of Hrithik Roshan On The Sets Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

When KJo Made A Surprising Revelation..

In his memoir An Unsuitable Boy, the My Name Is Khan director had revealed that Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Jaya and Kajol were distant with Hrithik.

He had revealed, "It was unfair because he was too junior, and Shah Rukh was already such a big star. But that was a phase when one or two of Shah Rukh's films had gone wrong and the media had started projecting Hrithik up there."

He Further Added…

"The negativity that crept in was not justified or correct, and it was really sad. I felt Hrithik was the only one during the course of the shooting who needed a little hand-holding. See, the Bachchans didn't have that equation with him. Shah Rukh was a bit distant at that time because of everything that was happening. Kajol was Team Shah Rukh."

Karan Held Hrithik’s Hand & Developed A Friendship With Him

In his memoir, Karan also revealed that he tried his level best to make Hrithik comfortable and wrote, "I felt I needed to hold his hand a bit. And we developed a really good friendship. We got close to each other- he was a bit of a lost child in this whole lot. And Hrithik, anyway, is slightly awkward around people. He's not the most people-friendly person. Now he's become a lot better."

Every Film Teaches An Actor Something!

We can't stop wondering that how, despite going through so much of negativity, Hrithik Roshan did a splendid job in the film and came out as a brilliant actor!