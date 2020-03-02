    For Quick Alerts
      Shraddha Kapoor Birthday Special: These Pictures Prove That Her Instagram Game Is On Point!

      By
      |

      She's got a laughter that's infectious and her twinkling eyes leave you swooning over her! We are talking about Aashiqui girl Shraddha Kapoor who turns a year older today.

      As a kid, the doe-eyed girl was always curious and believed that her actor-father Shakti Kapoor had supernatural powers whenever he would come home with his make-up on. Little did she know that she would grow up to become one of Bollywood's most loved leading ladies.

      Not just in films, the pretty lady is always a star when it comes to social media and already has 41.2 million followers on Instagram. The actress recently revealed in an interview that that she loves scrolling through new quotes and memes, and binge-watching funny videos on the app.

      On Shraddha Kapoor's 32nd birthday today, we bring you few pictures of her which prove that she has her Instagram game on point.

      When Shraddha Was Caught Cheating!

      When Shraddha Was Caught Cheating!

      Who says actresses don't cheat on their rigid diet-plans? Shraddha recently gave us a sneak-peek into her pizza party and all we wanted to say was, 'Can we have one slice as well?'

      Bold And Beautiful

      Bold And Beautiful

      The beautiful actress is one of the few ones who doesn't flinch when it comes to experimenting with her looks. She often shares drooling pictures from her photoshoots and makes our heart skip a beat.

      'Rooting' For You

      'Rooting' For You

      Shraddha, who is half Maharashtrian, recently shared this picture of herself as a Marathi mulgi on her Instagram page and the netizens couldn't get enough of her beauty.

      Throwback Diaries

      Throwback Diaries

      The Baaghi 3 girl often walks down the memory lane and shares pictures of her family album. Family goals, anyone?

      Shraddha's True Love

      Shraddha's True Love

      The actress and her pet Shyloh often steal the show on social media with their cute PDA.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
