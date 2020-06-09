Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Her 6 Gorgeous Looks Which Prove She Is The Ultimate Queen Of Fashion

Be it red-carpet fashion or glamorous photoshoots, Sonam Kapoor isn't afraid to step out of her comfort zone when it comes to her sartorial choices. With her strong style game, the actress always manages to leave us smitten and bookmark most of her looks. Most of Sonam's looks are styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, and the latter proves her finesse every time.

Speaking about her style statement, the Zoya Factor actress was quoted as saying in an interview with Grazia magazine, "Since I was a kid, I've been exposed to fashion, my mother used to be a designer. All the women in my family, including my maasi and nani have possessed very strong aesthetics. I went to boarding school where I was exposed to international fashion, then my sister, Rhea studied in New York where we were surrounded by vintage and thrift stores, so there were many influences. I still remember wearing pedal-pushers, chokers and blazers when I was a teenager, it's funny how 90s fashion has made a resurgence. Over the years, I've avidly followed blogs and magazines."

Unlike some actresses, Sonam doesn't shy away from repeating her clothes. The actress says that she don't believe in following trends, and wearing anything that doesn't feel like her.

As Sonam Kapoor turns 35 today (June 9, 2020), we bring you 6 of her most stunning looks, which made our hearts flutter.

Gold Baby Gold Who says pantsuits got to be boring! The actress nails her boss lady look in a shiny gold pantsuit. The over-sized sunglasses add more to her chic style. Major Classic Vibes Sonam Kapoor brings out the magic of black in this classic gown. Going Back In Times Sonam Kapoor recreated this iconic look of late actress Madhubala, and left everyone all hearts over her. Hello Beautiful! Sonam Kapoor gave the classic white saree look an elegant twist with a puffy-sleeved blouse. Glam Wham! Sonam Kapoor channelled her inner diva in her champagne gold gown, and we just can't take our eyes off her. Bold And Beautiful With her rustic brown ruffle dress and red lips, Sonam Kapoor aces the fashion game once again.

