Sonu Sood Birthday Special: The Reel Villain Who Proved To Be A Real Hero In Trying Times

The Dabangg actor opened the doors of his six-storey hotel in Juhu as a residential facility to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. Sonu's contribution in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus left everyone impressed.

Sonu Sood's Noble Gesture During Ramadan

Sonu Sood provided meal kits to over 25000 migrants on a daily basis during the holy month of Ramadan. The actor said that he had started the ration drive to make sure that nobody stays hungry after fasting all day.

How Sonu Sood Helped Millions Of People To Reach Their Homes Amid Lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Simmba actor arranged buses, trains and airlines under his 'Ghar Bhejo' campaign, and successfully sent migrants who were stranded in the cities back to their native land.

Sonu Sood Offers A Helping Hand To Warrior Aaji

When Sonu Sood chanced upon a viral video of an 85-year-old Shanta Balu Pawar aka "Warrior Aaji Maa", who took to the streets to display her dombaryacha khel (stick-fighting skills) in order to earn a living to support her family amid COVID-19 pandemic, he offered to open a training school for her.

Sonu Sood's Gift To A Farmer

The actor gifted a tractor to a tomato farmer, Nageshwar Rao to help him till the land. A video clip of Rao and his two daughters carrying the yoke on their shoulder while ploughing the field had gone viral on the internet. Earlier, Sonu had promised them an ox but later, he gifted them a tractor instead.

Sonu Sood Helps A Techie Who Was Fired From Her Job

When a Hyderabad IT professional started selling vegetables to make ends meet after she lost her MNC job due to economic crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood helped her in bagging a job through his initiative 'Pravasi Rojgaar'.