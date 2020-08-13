Sridevi's Birth Anniversary Special: A Superstar On The Big Screen; A Super Mom In Real Life!

Mommy Goals

"I want my children to enjoy themselves. They go to their friend's houses; have them over to play, but they know their limits. I generally don't have to tell them "don't do this" or "don't do that". Yes, they are very much aware that they are celebrity children. They are proud of my achievements, and proud of the fact that their father is a film producer," Sridevi had said when she was asked about parenting.

Cool Moms Can Be Protective As Well!

In her five-decade-long journey from a child actor to India's First Female Superstar, the late actress knew that the film industry can be quite brutal at times and like every concerned parent, wasn't keen on her daughter following her footsteps.

"She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi (Janhvi's younger sister) getting into films. She thought I was naive, that I wasn't thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense," her daughter Janhvi said in an interview.

This Is Totally Relatable

Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor once revealed how the actress got all worried when she found out about her tattoo by accident. In fact, she even asked her other daughter Janhvi for confirmation that Khushi's tattoo was actually not a boy's name or his birthdate. Later, the Chaalbaaz actress got all emotional when she was told that the tattoo was of all their birth dates.

Well, someone has rightly said, 'A worried mom does better research than the FBI.'

A Mother's Heart Is Always Right

" Mum always told me, it's not about the kind of role or movie you do; you need to make an impression- that's an actor's job. She never encouraged jealousy or frustration. We're capable of being happy for others," Janhvi had said in an interview.

Now, that's indeed some wise words!

A Rush Of Memories Which Will Warm The Cockles Of Your Hearts

Sharing some of her fond memories of her mother, Janhvi was quoted as saying in an interview, "My childhood smells like my mom. We used to spend a lot of time in our home in Chennai, and she used to put mogras all over our house and in her hair, so it smells like her. Mom would make our hair oil at home with dried flowers and amla, and she'd make sure she gave me and Khushi an oil massage every three days. Whatever leftover [fruit] we had from breakfast, we'd put on our face."