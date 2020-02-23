Sridevi's Death Anniversary: Let's Revisit Her Last Post On Instagram - A Beautiful Family Picture

Two years ago, on the same day, we Indians lost one of the most iconic personalities of our film industry - Sridevi. This day marks the second death anniversary of the legendary actress, who breathed her last in Dubai owing to the accidental drowning in the bathtub. The actress was in Dubai to attend the wedding of her family member, Mohit Marwah.

On her death anniversary, let's revisit her last Instagram post, which is all about 'family love'. In her last Instagram picture, Sridevi can be seen posing along with her family including her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor. They all can be seen decked up in traditional attires. The only missing factor in the picture is the presence of Janhvi Kapoor.

You will be surprised to know that even though Sridevi's Instagram page in not active from the last two years, fans have left comments on her last post. Have a look at it below..

@asimsoma97: "It has been 2 years since you left us all but the void she had left behind cannot be healed with words 😩 @sridevi.kapoor you are always with your fans ♥💋."

@mejaa.72: "Your memory is a treasure and you are missed beyond measure."

@dmc9033: "Sri ji you will always be loved and missed, understand you better understand!!

@lllx_2020: "She will never be forgotten.. She will always be remembered by those who loved her 🙌 #ripsridevigaru... I truly loved her and still do!!!!"

Remembering Sridevi: Here's The Top 5 Tamil Films Of The Veteran Actress Which You Shouldn't Miss!

On a related note, last year, Boney Kapoor had opened up about Sridevi's death and had told a media portal, "She was dedication personified. I have worked with many actors and with due respect to all the actor that I have worked with, who were really hardworking, she was on a different level all together."

He had further added, "She was a legend in her lifetime and she remains a legend after she has left us. She may have left for the world, but for me, for us, she is still around. She is wishing us well and taking care of us and is still around."

Sridevi's last Bollywood film was Mom, which was released on July 7, 2017. However, she had a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which was released in December, 2018.

Even though Sridevi is not with us anymore, her films and memories will always be etched in our hearts.

(Social media posts are unedited.)