Sunny Deol Birthday Special: Rare Childhood Photos Of The Action Star That Will Make You Smile!

"Jab yeh dhai kilo ka haath kisi pe padta hai na, toh aadmi uthta nahin... utth jata hain." Well, every 90s kid has mimicked this dialogue at least once in his or her life! The man who made this dialogue on the big screen needs no introduction. We are talking about one of Bollywood's most popular action stars Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol is India's answer to Superman! The man could beat the villains to pulp, express his anger through his intense eyes, extract hand pumps and so all sorts of 'jaw-dropping' acts on the big screen. But hey, it was all so convincing. The audience in the single screens clapped and whistled each time he went 'dishoom-dishoom' on the big screen.

As Sunny Deol turns 64 today, we decided to time-travel and have a look at his childhood. Don't miss these rare pictures of the Bollywood star.

Playful Vibes Who would have thought back then that the small lanky kid (seen here dressed in black tee and shorts) would eventually grow up to become an action star known for his 'dhai kilo ka haath'! Lights, Camera And Pose Here is a rare picture of little Sunny Deol with his father Dharmendra and grandfather Kewal Kishan Singh Deol on the sets of a film shoot. Dad's The Way Dharmendra is seen carrying his younger son Bobby in his arms while a teenaged Sunny is all smiles. We must say the Ghayal actor looks every bit handsome in this picture. Grandma Love Sunny Deol as a kid, is seen posing for a picture with his grandmother. That cute look on little Deol's face is making us go awww! Riding Tales Isn't this picture giving you major 'yeh dosti' vibes? This picture oozes so much love! Times Flies And How! This throwback picture featuring Sunny Deol and his younger brother Bobby Deol is giving us major nostalgia bytes. Family Portrait In this picture, little Sunny Deol is seen posing with his parents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, and sister Vijeta.

