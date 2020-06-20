Sushant Singh Rajput: If I Survive In This Industry, I Will Become Somebody Like SRK [Flashback]
Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has us digging his old interviews. The actor hanged himself in his room on June 14 and was found dead in his Bandra residence. The Kai Po Che actor didn't blame anyone for taking such a drastic step, but Mumbai police is leaving no stone unturned to unearth the reason behind his suicide. Amid all the ongoing investigation and conspiracy theories around his death, we bring to you an old interview of Sushant, wherein he had talked about his wish to become like Shah Rukh Khan.
Sushant On Being A Superstar
In 2015, when Sushant was asked if he sees himself as a superstar in the future, he had said, "I don't know about being superstar, but one day if I become like him, I will not mind that. I was inspired by the way Shah Rukh carries himself, the energy with which he plays a character."
Sushant Further Added..
"When I was thinking of becoming an engineer and films were just a source of entertainment, at that time too I would subconsciously behave like him. So, I understood the power an actor, particularly a star, has over the common man."
Sushant Wanted To Become Like SRK
The Kedarnath actor had further added, "I understand too that there is a sense of responsibility with that. If I get the kind of films that I really want to do, and if I manage to survive in this industry, I will become somebody like that."
SRK Was Devastated With Sushant’s Death Too
When the news of Sushant's death broke out, SRK also took to his Twitter page to express his sadness and wrote, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"
