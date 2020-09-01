Sushant Singh Rajput: I've Not Been Treated As Outsider, Can't Complain Of Favouritism [THROWBACK]

Sushant On Being Treated As An Outsider

When Sushant was asked if he feels like an outsider, he had said, "If I feel like one, it is because I am one - it has nothing to do with the people here. They make me feel like an insider. I cannot complain of favouritism because all the films I have done till now and all I will be doing in the future are not the best offered to me, but the best offered to me at that time."

Sushant Was Satisfied By His Work

Sushant had also said that he had no qualms about the industry, as he was getting to do all the films that he wanted.

"Irrespective of the situation, I would still do those films, so I can't say I have been treated as an outsider," added Sushant.

Sushant On Nepotism

The deceased actor had also addressed about existence of nepotism, and said, "Nepotism very much exists in Bollywood. If you are an insider, your success gets multiplied by 10 and failure gets divided much less but if you are an outsider, it's the opposite."

Sushant: It's All About Love & Appreciation

He had further added, "They are willing to forget it once you are a successful insider. But I don't think it affects you over a period of time. Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were outsiders once, but over a period of time, they were accepted completely into the film industry. Ultimately it's about your love and appreciation of what you do."