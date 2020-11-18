Sushmita Sen Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why The Diva Will Always Remain Our 'Dilbar'!

Smashing Stereotypes With One Step At A Time

When an 18-year-old Sushmita Sen hailing from a modest Bengali family, became the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994, it inspired millions of women across the country to give their dreams a shot. But, the win was not an easy one for Ms Sen. Former Femina editor Sathya Saran recalled in an interview with Rediff, "Just before the Miss Universe pageant, Sushmita came to me and cried. She didn't think she stood a chance because she was dark and thin and had black eyes whereas all the other contestants were tall and blonde. I told her that she would stand out if she believed in herself."

At the age of 24, the Bengali beauty broke the societal norms and adopted a baby girl named Renee, as a single mother. "The night before I brought her home, I was throwing up all through the night - nervous as a bride. That night, I had decided I was going to be a mother - but I didn't know-how. I kept asking how will I do this... Now, everything works," the actress confessed in an interview.

In 2010, Sushmita adopted another baby girl, Alisah. The actress set a brave example by going against the convection and listening to her heart.

Being Unapologetic About Love

In an industry where actresses prefer to keep their relationships hush-hush, Sushmita Sen has never shied away from talking about the men in her life. ‘Relationship' is actually a very good word. I've had plenty. Enough to help me grow. Sometimes you outgrow relationships and people, and something people outgrow you. It's a natural process. I know people who celebrated 25 years of togetherness and it went for a toss the next day. Nothing comes with a guarantee. I think relationships are there for you to grow with. They last at times, sometimes they don't," the actress was quoted as saying in one of her interviews.

Taking The Road Less Travelled

Sushmita once said in an interview, "What has worked for me is that I have never silenced my conscience to fit in. And I have always known that there is a price to be paid for it. When you take a road less travelled, there is a price to be paid for that. I like things that inspire me to have it, and then I love working for it. I like things to earn my respect."

We must say, these empowering words are just what one needs to hear on a drab day.

Beauty Is Skin Deep

In Sushmita Sen's words, "Beauty is very individualistic. Beauty is what makes you happy. Beauty to me is God's handwriting. It's who you are - your character, your determination. Your sex appeal lies in who you are as a package. I don't want to look at you and go ‘wow' and then be totally put off when you open your mouth." The charismatic actress has always inspired women to celebrate themselves.

Sushmita Doesn't Fear To Speak Her Mind

From refusing to lip-sync provocative lyrics in a song (Mehboob Mere) to asking a filmmaker to change her line in a film because she found it ridiculous, Sushmita has never refrained from maintaining her stance when it comes to her work. Now, that's some boss lady goals!