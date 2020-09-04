Teacher's Day Special: 5 Bollywood Films That Are Worth Watching On This Special Day

Taare Zameen Par

Undoubtedly, this film deserves to be on the top of the list. Directed by Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte, the film features Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, and showcases the story of how an art teacher (Aamir) helps a dyslexic child (Ishaan) to excel in arts and improves his poor academic performance. The film's ending left every viewer smiling in tears.

Chak De! India

Chak De! India is one of the most brilliant films of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar, who's well-known for his romantic roles, left no stone unturned to portray the character of the National Indian Women Hockey Team's coach, Kabir Khan, and throughout the film, he delivered amazing dialogues which is about gender equality, never giving up and achieving success by believing in yourself even though the world is standing against you!

3 Idiots

Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots is one film that proved that a teacher could be anyone, and in this film, Rancho (Aamir) gave major lessons to his friends Raju (Sharman Joshi) and Farhan (R Madhavan). In the film, Aamir taught his friends that one doesn't need to mug up each and every book to excel in life, and in career. One can only bloom in their career, if they absolutely love what they do.

Iqbal

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Shreyas Talpade-starrer Iqbal is a coming-of-age sports drama, which tells the story of how a cricket-obsessed deaf and mute boy Iqbal (Shreyas) from a village, overcomes the obstacles to become a cricketer with the help of a local drunkard, who was once a great cricketer, Mohit (Naseeruddin).

Hichki

It would be unfair not to mention Rani Mukerji's Hichki, while speaking about the Bollywood films inspired from teachers. Rani portrays the role of a teacher suffering from tourette's, who is given a class of underprivileged students. With her determination, Rani makes the notorious class focus on their studies and forms a bond with her students.

