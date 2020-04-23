Throwback Thursday: When Sridevi Scolded Daughter Khushi Kapoor For Interrupting Her Interview

Female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi, despite her hectic work schedules and fame, found ways to spend time with her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Their pictures on social media always went viral. Janhvi and Khushi have garnered their own fame and fan following now, but this throwback video will prove that, Sridevi treated them just like any other mother would.

An old video of Sridevi's interview is currently doing the rounds on the internet. The video shows the actress sitting in her house for an interview with her daughters around. Khushi is often seen interrupting the interview by running in front of the camera and making noise. Because of the commotion and constant interruption, Sridevi yells at her and asks her to sit in a corner while she continues her work.

While scolding Khushi, she says, "Khushi please, just go and sit there."

Sridevi, who dominated the commercial space in cinema in the '80s and '90s, passed away back in February 2018 due to accidental drowning. The superstar's demise shook everyone including family, friends and fans across the world.

This year, on her mom's death anniversary, Janhvi had visited their home town in South India and organised a prayer service for close family. Taking to her social media, and remembering her mother, Janhvi shared a black-and-white photo from her childhood. It shows her hugging her mother, Sridevi while fooling around on a sofa. She captioned the post as, "Miss you every day."

This Throwback Picture Of Sridevi And Boney Kapoor With Young Janhvi & Khushi Is Pure Gold

Alia Bhatt Turns Poet For Earth Day 2020 In Recent Post, Pledges To Take Care Of The Planet