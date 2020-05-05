Throwback Tuesday: These Unseen Photos Of Rishi Kapoor Will Bring A Smile On Your Face!

From a chubby and cherubic child actor to a dashing romantic lead, who left women swooning over his chocolate-boy looks, Rishi Kapoor was Bollywood's 'forever young' heartthrob. In his latter years in the film industry, the man took up movies which pushed him out of his comfort zone. But, Senior Kapoor hit the ball straight out of the park with his every act. The veteran star's untimely demise on April 30, marked the 'end of an era'.

Rishi Kapoor's personal life had various ups and downs. But, his wife Neetu Kapoor and his children, Ranbir and Riddhima always stood by him like a rock. Today, as a throwback Tuesday, we bring you some unseen pictures of the Bobby star with his family and we are sure, they will bring a smile on your face.

Don't Miss Neetu Kapoor's Priceless Expression While a young Ranbir Kapoor is seen posing with a trophy, Rishi Kapoor is all smiles for the camera. But, it's Neetu Kapoor, who steals the show with his 'caught unaware' pose. Meanwhile, Rishi's daughter Riddhima has her eyes on something else. Posing Like A Star This picture probably, has been clicked at a family outing and this time, it is little Ranbir's mischievous smile, which has got all our attention. And yes, Rishi Kapoor's handsome looks score a brownie point as well. Happy Faces Make The Best Pictures This click dates back to a convocation ceremony in 1996, which was attended by Rishi Kapoor and a teenage Ranbir. We Are A Family Ranbir Kapoor squeezes into the frame for a 'perfect Kodak click', as Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pose for a family picture at the dinner table.

(Photo credit- @ranbirkapooruniverse Instagram page)

