Unknown Facts About Saroj Khan: Did You Know She Choreographed Her First Song At The Age Of 14?
Today (July 3, 2020) is indeed a sad day for the film industry as the veteran choreographer, Saroj Khan, left for her heavenly abode. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 17, owing to difficulty in breathing. The entire nation is mourning her loss. Many B-town actresses including, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, paid tribute to Saroj Khan via their Instagram posts and expressed their sadness over her demise.
While we bid our final goodbye to the veteran choreographer, who had choreographed many iconic songs like 'Ek Do Teen', 'Dola Re Dola', 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga', 'Nimbooda Nimbooda', 'Hawa Hawai', 'Yeh Ishq Haaye', etc, we bring to you some of the unknown facts about Saroj Khan.
Saroj Khan’s Entry In Film Industry
Did you know that Saroj Khan was roped in as a child artist in the 1961 film, Nazrana? Speaking about her first stint in the film industry, Saroj Khan had revealed, "I had to sit in a moon and sing. I started getting more offers and became very popular as a child artist, but soon reached an age where I would not get more roles."
How Did Saroj Khan Incline Towards Dancing?
At the age of 10, Saroj Khan joined a dancing troupe in the film industry and danced for one-and-a-half years. Later, she was noticed by choreographer Sohan Lal because of her sharp steps. She was just 13, when she became an assistant of Sohan Lal.
Saroj Khan’s First Choreography
Speaking about her first choreography, Khan had revealed in an interview, "I choreographed my first song ‘Nigahein Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai' from Dil Hi Toh Hai, when I was 14. It was picturised on Nutan. PL Santoshi taught me how to join movements and make them dance steps."
Saroj Khan’s Achievements
While Saroj Khan had many awards in her kitty, very few of you must know that she was honoured with the National Award thrice in her career.
In 2003, she received the National Award for the Best Choreography for ‘Dola Re Dola' (Devdas). In 2007, Sringaram, a Tamil-period drama got her second National Award for the Best Choreography and in 2008, her choreography for the song, ‘Ye Ishq Haaye' (Jab We Met), got her third National Award.
With her sharp choreography and sheer attention on the expressions of the actresses, Saroj Khan gave us many iconic songs. It's true that Bollywood won't be the same without her presence!