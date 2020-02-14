Valentine's Day 2020: 5 Celebrity Couples Who Give Us Major Relationship Goals!

It's that time of the year when love is in the air and everything seems romantic and mushy. Yes, it's Valentine's Day and we think there is no better way to celebrate this occasion than to look at some of the celebrity couples who have been giving us major relationship goals and will continue to do so for years to come.

Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat got married on December 11, 2017, and since then have been giving us major relationship goals. Though they never discuss their personal life in media, Anushka and Virat often express their love on social media which is super adorable. Also, the two are very supportive of each other's career and that's one thing that all the couples out there must learn from them. While Anushka is often seen attending cricket matches, Virat, on the other hand, tries to visit his wifey on her film sets whenever he can. Well, if this isn't true love then what is?

Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja

Apart from giving us couple goals, Sonam and her hubby Anand also give us major fashion goals every time they step out. They visit libraries together, go on coffee dates and motivate each other to workout together even while they are holidaying abroad. They post lovey-dovey birthday and anniversary messages on social media and say it out loud when they miss each other. Sonam and Anand support each other's work and also promote it. And the one thing that we totally dig about this couple is that they are not afraid to be goofy around each other or in front of the camera. Take a look at their Instagram account and you'll agree with us.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Joe Jonas

From taking trips together to throwing surprise birthday bashes and spending time with each other's family, Priyanka and Joe have done it all and much more. And as if all this wasn't enough, both of them regularly post candid pictures of them on social media with mushy captions. No wonder, they have millions of loving fans not just in India but across the world.

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh

Now, this couple has been in the limelight for the longest time and Deepika-Ranveer to grab everyone's attention courtesy their sizzling chemistry on and off the screen. These two are a testimony to the fact that opposites do attract. While Dippy is calm and composed, Ranveer is super enthusiastic and always upto some mischief. But there's one thing that's common between them - both Deepika and Ranveer always praise each other and don't shy away from indulging in PDA on social media. They are legit couple goals and no one can deny it. Right, guys?

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput

Who would have thought that one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelor would agree to an arranged marriage? A lot was said about their age difference when Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married back in 2015. But two kept their calm and soon everyone was obsessed with them courtesy their adorable chemistry. They are often spotted on date nights which is so romantic and they don't even mind twinning together. Plus, Shahid loves pampering Mira and we love that about him. Their cute selfies on social media always melt our hearts and the fact that they are adoring parents is just inching on the cake. Let's hope they continue to reassure all of us that love is indeed magical.