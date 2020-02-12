Valentine's Day 2020: 7 Bollywood Movies That Taught Us True Love

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Starring the King Of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has a classic following. The film is an out and out romance, about a guy falling in love and pursuing her through her own wedding festivities and finally winning over the family's approval.

While the lead character at first does come off a bit stalkerish, we knew Raj wasn't going to do anything bad to Simran, they were meant to be.

Dil To Pagal Hai

Another Shah Rukh Khan film, which took the idea of love and 'meant to be' to the next level. Co-starring Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in a love triangle, Dil To Pagal Hai, is a musical that chases the idea of your perfect partner and finding her/him.

Rahul finally ends up with Pooja in spite of all the Nisha's and Ajay's around them. However, in the end, we are given hope that they too will find their true love.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Not all love comes easy and Aamir Khan- Juhi Chawala starrer, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, taught us true love will prevail all. While the end is not happy, the film is a timeless romance that will leave you in hope and tears.

Aamir's other films like Mann, Ghulam, Ishq and Fanaa have also shared different takes on love, revenge and action.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Released in 1999, this film is another romance release which has been a fan favourite over the decades. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam taught us about first love, its innocence and unconditional love.

While Salman Khan's character does not end with Nandani (Aishwarya Rai), she does choose the one who loves her unconditionally. We see Ajay Devgn only in the second half of the film but he is the ideal Mr Right everyone hopes for.

Mohabbatein

Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya followed a guy who has loved and lost but continued on with his beliefs and his true love in his heart.

The film went to inspire the idea of unforgettable love and what it means to lose in love and still move forward. "Mohabbat bhi zindagi ki tarah hoti hai, har mod aasaan nahi hota, har mod par khushi nahi hoti, par jab hum zindagi ka saath nahi chhodte, phir mohabbat ka saath kyun chhodein"

Namaste London

Akshay Kumar's Namaste London is will make you believe in the power of true love, as desi romance comes alive in the modern world of dating culture.

The film follows the love story of a guy ready to give up his love and wife for her happiness. As they grow closer and become friends, Katrina Kaif begins to realize he is her Mr Right.

Jab We Met

This is the most recent release, which is truly about love, whether it's loving yourself or your partner. Kareena Kapoor's character goes on to find herself and the one who stuck with her through thick and thin.

Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali is a romantic comedy. The film released in 2007 and was followed by another directorial with a similar trope, titled, Love Aaj Kal, which has also been one of Bollywood's beloved romance releases.