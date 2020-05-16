Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: The New-Age Actor Who Redefined The Meaning Of Bollywood Hero

The job offer letter was right in his hand, but the lad had already made up his mind. He tore off the letter and set out for film auditions. Little did he know back then, that soon, he was to become the poster boy for new-age cinema. We are talking about Vicky Kaushal!

Interestingly, the first time Vicky Kaushal visited a film's set at the age of 10, he found it quite boring. He had tagged along his stunt director-father Sham Kaushal to the sets of Khalid Mohammed's Fiza. "I'd just watched Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and I had to see Hrithik Roshan in the flesh. And within ten minutes, I wanted to go home. It was boring," the actor once candidly confessed in a GQ interview. Of course, there were bigger things in store for this boy.

Despite being the son of Bollywood's most sought-after action director, Vicky had to go through his share of struggles. His father, who himself is a self-made man, had told him that he was on his own. Vicky knocked on casting directors' doors, and got rejected because they felt he wasn't the 'right type'. Recalling his first audition for a film, Vicky revealed in a Humans of Bombay post, "My 1st one was horrifying. It was for a small role, and I realized how far from everything I was. On my way back home, I was like, "Vicky, ab toh tune job letter bhi faad diya."

But, Vicky wasn't the one who would easily give up on his dreams. He dabbled with theatre, and assisted Anurag Kashyap on Gangs Of Wasseypur. The lanky, curly- haired guy stepped into the world of cinema, unaware of what the future holds for him.

On Vicky Kaushal's 32nd birthday, we take a look back, and recall how he has redefined the meaning of a Bollywood hero.

The Beginning Vicky made his cinematic debut with Neerag Ghaywan's award-winning Masaan. His portrayal of young boy from Varanasi's lower-caste Dom community who fights to transcend all odds, left a lasting impression, and suddenly, he found all eyes on him. Next, came Mozez Singh's Zubaan, which unfortunately, sank without a trace. Vicky's Love For Experimentation Not the one who would be easily bogged down by a failure, the actor dared to experiment, and picked up the role of a cop who had his own demons of past to deal with, in Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0. Vicky's performance was appreciated by everyone, but a box office hit was still away from him. The Stepping Stone To Success The Netflix film Love Per Square Foot came his way, and he took it up without any second thoughts. Vicky once again impressed everyone with his acting prowess. His next movie, Raazi had Alia Bhatt playing the main protagonist, but there too, Vicky held his own and created an impact. Karan Johar's Lust Stories was one more winning game for him. This was followed by Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, where his affable performance as Kamli, made him a hit with the masses. The Turning Point In Vicky Kaushal's Career After years of hard work and patience, the actor finally bagged his first solo film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and it proved to be a major game-changer for him. With both, good reviews and box office success, Vicky suddenly found himself in the big-league. Cut To Present Vicky has some interesting films lined up for the audience. He is working with some of the biggest names in the film industry. Meanwhile, he is also the internet's boyfriend, with thirsty comments trailing his every photo on his Instagram page. Besides his work, the actor's love life also continues to hit the headlines.

