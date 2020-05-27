    For Quick Alerts
      'Priyanka Chopra Started Abusing Me On The Flight', When A Doctor Accused PeeCee Of Violating Rules

      Film celebrities and controversies walk hand in hand. The more one gets popular, the more he gets embroiled into controversies. Priyanka Chopra's story is no different! Today, the actress has achieved name and fame, and is one of the most-known faces of India. However, Priyanka's long journey to fame can't be written without the mention of controversies. Be it her alleged affairs with B-town stars or her catfight with B-town actresses, PeeCee's name has been dragged into all. We have come across an old interview of PeeCee, wherein the actress gave a clarification over her ugly spat with a passenger, who was a doctor.

      It all happened when a doctor with high-profile patients, had accused Priyanka of abusing him, when he had asked her not to violate the rule while boarding the flight. Both Priyanka and the doctor were travelling to Dubai from Mumbai. Here's what had happened....

      Dr Fayaz Had A Problem With Priyanka Speaking On The Phone Before The Fight Started To Take Off

      While narrating the incident, Dr Fayaz Shawl had told Hindustan Times, "I boarded this Emirates flight on which Priyanka Chopra was a co-passenger in first class. She occupied the window seat and was on the phone even when the flight started to take off."

      "The staff was not objecting as they were in awe of the star, so, I passed a note to her to stop. I know of two air crashes that took place due to the phone signals interfering with the air control."

      Dr Fayaz Shawl Further Added…

      "At this, Priyanka turned to me and said, 'Who the hell are you to stop me?' I said, 'Lady, had you been in the US, you would have been handcuffed for this.' To this, she replied, 'F*** US.' I told her that I am a doctor and saw veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai."

      Dr. Fayaz: ‘I Could Get Her Arrested For This’

      "She said, 'Who the hell cares about that old man?' So, I said, 'You have no right to endanger my life and that of 250 other people.' She then said: 'Let's go to the pilot.' I told her that when we get off at Dubai, I could get her arrested for this."

      The doctor had also shared with the leading daily that he had recorded the entire incident on his phone and had also filmed co-passengers, who had said on camera that even they were scared when the Barfi actress was talking on the phone in-flight.

      Priyanka Had A Different Take On The Entire Controversy

      While slamming the doctor for his false accusations, Priyanka had said, "He is an attention seeker who started filming me on his phone despite my objections. He was drunk and threatened to call his friend, the Sheikh of Dubai, and get me into trouble. I challenged him to do that as I broke no rules. He later apologised."

      ‘I Would Have Slapped Him,’ Said Priyanka

      Priyanka, who was extremely upset with the entire controversy, further revealed, "It is disgusting that celebrities like us get a raw deal at the hands of attention seekers, so easily. These allegations are a bunch of lies."

      "That man is a lunatic. If it hadn't been for his old age, I would have slapped him for how he behaved with me on the flight. I was calling him 'sir', as I've been brought up to respect elders."

      Cut to present, Priyanka has safely quarantined herself with her husband, Nick Jonas in US and has been staying there from the last two months amid the Novel Coronavirus scare.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 14:48 [IST]
