When Aamir Khan Shared His Opinion On Nepotism And Asked, 'What Does It Mean?'

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, the debate on nepotism resurfaced on social media. While some are blaming producers like Karan Johar for favouring the star kids, others are blaming the existence of nepotism for Sushant's sudden demise. For the unversed, Sushant left for his heavenly abode on June 14. The actor hanged himself inside his room and was found dead at his Bandra residence.

Coming back to the ongoing debate on nepotism, actress Kangana Ranaut is all guns blazing. The actress has trashed Karan Johar left, right and center and also took sharp jibes at star kids like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, etc.

Despite all the uproar, biggies like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have chose to stay silent on the ongoing debate. Many of his fans expected them to take a stand for Sushant, but the superstars have zipped their lips.

Amid all the hullabaloo, an old interview of Aamir Khan is going viral on the internet, wherein the superstar had spoken about nepotism and shared his opinion on the same.

In 2017, while celebrating his birthday with the media, Aamir had said, "What does nepotism mean really? It's a very natural human tendency... you are asking me in general? Not specific to the issue right? I think it's a human nature to love and help for the people you care for. It's a very natural thing. It can be someone who is a part of your family or someone you deeply care for."

"I try and make sure in my work I don't. My responsibility is towards my audience and I give them the most amount of importance. I try not to bring emotions in my work," he concluded.

With respect to work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan. He will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.