    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Working With Salman Khan Is Out Of Question, Quote Me On That [Flashback]

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Apparently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the only ex-girlfriend of Salman Khan, who never mended her equation with the superstar after parting ways with him. The duo got into a serious relationship after working together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam but they ended their affair on a very bitter note and later, Aishwarya had alleged that Salman had physically and emotionally abused her.

      We have brought you an old interview of Aishwarya, wherein the actress has vouched that she will never ever work with her ex-boyfriend, Salman. Here's what else she had said..

      Aishwarya Had Vouched To Never Work With Salman

      Aishwarya Had Vouched To Never Work With Salman

      In 2004, when Aishwarya was promoting her first international film, Bride and Prejudice, rumours were rife that the actress might collaborate with Salman for a project. When the same rumour was brought to Aishwarya's notice, she had reacted furiously and had rebuked all the rumours of joining hands with Salman for a project.

      Aishwarya Was Adamant On Her Decision

      Aishwarya Was Adamant On Her Decision

      She had told media, "Working with Salman is out of the question. And you can quote me on that! When I issued that statement ending my association with him, I was in hospital with a fractured foot (She was injured on the sets of Rajkumar Santoshi's Khakee)."

      Aishwarya Had Said She Will Never Go Back On Her Words

      Aishwarya Had Said She Will Never Go Back On Her Words

      "I wrote that statement from my hospital bed where I had lots of time to think about what I was doing. I am not the kind of person who would reverse her decision to suit her purposes. The question of going back on my words just does not arise."

      She Had Also Revealed..

      She Had Also Revealed..

      "Come on! I let go of the chance of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to stand by my convictions. Why would I change my mind for a lesser film?" had asserted the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress.

      Cut to present - Aishwarya and Salman still don't see each other eye to eye and one can expect anything from the duo but forgiving each other and let bygones be bygones!

      Radhe: Salman Khan Shells Out This Whopping Amount For 20-minute VFX Heavy Climax

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
      • Tiger Shroff Unveils First Poster Of Baaghi 3
        Tiger Shroff Unveils First Poster Of Baaghi 3
      • Amber Heard Admits Hitting Ex-Husband Johnny Depp
        Amber Heard Admits Hitting Ex-Husband Johnny Depp
      • Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note On His Mother's Birthday
        Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Note On His Mother's Birthday
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X