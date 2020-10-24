When Aishwarya Rai Joined Beauty Pageant, Other Contestants Got Very Scared: Former Femina Editor

When Sathya Saran Met Aishwarya Rai For The First Time

Recalling her first meet with the Devdas actress, Saran told Rediff, "When I first saw Aishwarya, she was like any other human being. The only thing that set her apart was a certain presence, which I think was due to her modelling experience (she had done a Pepsi ad and some other shoots before). She was well groomed, came from a good home and had a pleasant personality."

Other Contestants Were Scared Of Aishwarya

According to Saran's old interview, when Aishwarya joined the beauty pageant, many contestants dropped out of the contest.

"When she decided to join the beauty pageant, other contestants got very scared and we had people dropping out of the contest," had averred Saran.

Aishwarya Didn't Have To Work Hard For The Beauty Pageant

In her old interview, Saran had also said that even though Miss India contestants had to prepare hard for the crown, she didn't feel that Aishwarya had to work that hard on herself. Saran felt so because Aishwarya was naturally very slim, and she only needed to tone her body.

However, Saran also mentioned that she had to persuade Aishwarya to tone her body for the beauty pageant.

Aishwarya's Grand Achievement

Aishwarya was the title holder of Miss World 1994. She was just 21 when she made the entire nation proud of herself. Soon after winning the beauty pageant, Aishwarya made her Bollywood debut in 1997 opposite Bobby Deol with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. In the last two decades, Aishwarya has given many memorable films to us including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and many others.

Apart from featuring in Bollywood films, Aishwarya also appeared in Hollywood and regional films.

With her popularity, the actress leaves no stone unturned to put India on the global map.