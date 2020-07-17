When Aishwarya Rai Turned Down Troy With Brad Pitt; He Regretted Missing The Opportunity

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai made a name for herself in Hollywood early on and represented India on an international level. Back in the 2000s, she went on to become a part of a number of Hollywood films including The Mistress of Spices, Bride & Prejudice, Provoked, The Last Legion and The Pink Panther 2. According to reports, she was also supposed to be a part of Brad Pitt-starrer Troy and Will Smith's films like Hitch, Seven Pounds and Tonight He Comes.

A report in Pinkvilla revealed that both the big-time Hollywood actors were regretful about Aishwarya turning down the projects. While promoting Killing Them Softly, Brad told IANS that he was looking forward to working with Aishwarya in Troy. He said, "Given a chance, I would like to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, because she's a versatile actor. She is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, who has achieved huge acclaim in the west for her style, beauty and acting. I think we missed an opportunity to be cast together for Troy."

Reportedly, Aishwarya was approached to play Briseis, but turned down the role as she was uncomfortable filming certain scenes. The part then went to Rose Byrne and the film eventually went on to make $500 million worldwide. It was also nominated for Oscars in 2005.

Will Smith Also Expressed Regret On Not Being Able To Work With Aishwarya Similarly, Will Smith also revealed in another interview that he "really wanted to work with her". Talking about Rai, he added, "She has this powerful energy where she doesn't have to say anything, do anything, she can just stand there. Anything she's making, I'll be there." Aishwrya Rai On Turning Down Big Hollywood Films While the press in the US stated that Aishwarya turned down the roles because she "preferred to return to Mumbai to starve herself for a religious occasion", the actress revealed that was not the case. "That's completely incorrect. The script reading for The Seven Pounds was just after Diwali when Dadimaa (Teji Bachchan)'s health dipped drastically. So I didn't make that trip out to LA for the reading session with Will. Is that wrong? Not to me. I'd any day put family over career." Aishwrya Rai Is Recovering From COVID-19 She had also talked about turning down a second project with Will Smith and added, "That's true. I had to say no to Will for Tonight He Comes. I feel awful about it, but I've my priorities very straight. Yes, family always comes first." Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai has tested positive for COVID-19 and is getting treated alongside husband Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.

