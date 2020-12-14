When Akshay Kumar Exposed The Double Standards Of Film Critics For Criticising His Hit Film Andaaz

Here's How Akshay Had Reacted..

While reacting to critics trashing his performance and the film, Akshay had said, "I was hoping they (critics) would. Whenever they like a film, it fails. These things do not matter. Even awards do not matter."

Akshay Exposed The Film Critics' Double Standards

He had further added, "There have been times when I have been approached to perform at award functions and, in return, been promised an award. Film criticism and recognition are about being in the good books of those who control these matters. Right now, I am very happy about Andaaz. The industry needs hits."

Akshay On Skin Show In Andaaz

While Andaaz was an instant hit, the film also received flak from a certain section of audiences over the skin show in the film. When Akshay was asked to share his take on the controversy, he had defended the film and said, "The two girls did whatever the role demanded. Priyanka played a brash character, so she could not be seen in a sari all the time, could she?"

Akshay Called Andaaz A 'Social Drama'

"I don't think there's too much of a skin show in Andaaz. It's more of a social drama and that's what is attracting audiences. They love the last 35 minutes of Andaaz when the heroines turn out to be sisters-in-law. They have never seen anything like this before," added the Khiladi actor.

Cut to present, Akshay still doesn't care much about the film critics and rather focuses on audiences' reaction to his film.