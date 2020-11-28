When Amitabh Bachchan Said If Shweta Bachchan Wants To Join Films, 'It Is Up To Her Husband'

Saturday is here and we thought of taking you down the memory lane. We dug up an old interview of Amitabh Bachchan, wherein he had spoken about Abhishek Bachchan's initial days in the film industry, and why he can't interfere in Shweta Bachchan's decision over taking up acting after her marriage. This interview dates back to 2001.

Speaking about Abhishek's debut, Amitabh Bachchan had said, "It is not an easy path. He has a long way to go. I believe he has the capacity to perform. He has screen presence. Potential. But he needs to work with the right people who can extract that potential. The kind of directors who will grab him by the shoulders and shake him up."

Big B further said that as a father, he's always there for his son, but he makes sure to give Abhishek an honest feedback about his work.

"We watch his films together. I tell him where he needs to improve- it might be his hair, clothes, sometimes his movements are wrong, his expression might have been too loud, his speech is wrong. For which I admit that we (Jaya and I) are to blame. We sent him abroad for his studies at a very early age. So he never got to learn and speak Hindi as it is meant to be."

KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan says he Was Surprised When He Was Chosen For Zanjeer By Javed Akhtar

In the same interview, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about his daughter Shweta Bachchan and said, "Let me tell you that of the four of us, she's the best actor. She has never indicated that she wanted to enter films. Besides, now she is married. Paraya dhan. So if she does want to enter films, it is up to her husband. Our rights over her ended the day she got married."

For the unversed, Shweta Bachchan got married to Nikhil Nanda on February 16, 1997. The duo has two kids- Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Ajay Devgn To Direct Amitabh Bachchan In Upcoming Project