When Amrita Rao Was Blamed For Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor's Break Up & She Revealed The Truth

Amrita On Being Uncomfortable Around Kareena

In 2013, Amrita and Kareena worked together in Satyagraha, and during the promotion of the film, the former was asked if she felt uncomfortable around the latter. Here's what the Main Hoon Na actress said..

"Why should I be uncomfortable facing Kareena? We shared a cordial relationship while shooting for Satyagraha," said Amrita while speaking to a leading daily.

Amrita Denied Dating Shahid

When asked if she has ever dated Shahid in the past, Amrita denied the rumour completely and said, "No. Shahid and I almost started our careers together. We shared a great working energy. And much as people would like to believe, I would qualify him more a co-star than a friend."

While lauding Shahid, Amrita also said that he has a good sense of humour, and he has always helped her as an actor.

Amrita On Being Blamed For Shahid-Kareena's Break Up

Reacting to the speculations around her closeness to Shahid, she had said, "It was speculated that Kareena and Shahid broke up because of me, but I always maintained silence because I knew that time had its own way of revealing the truth and it has, today."

Cut To Present..

All three of them are happily married in their lives. While Kareena is married to Saif, Shahid went on to marry Mira Rajput. Amrita, on the other hand, married RJ Anmol.