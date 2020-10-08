When Amrita Rao Was Blamed For Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor's Break Up & She Revealed The Truth
Throwback Thursday is here and we bring to you an interesting interview of actress Amrita Rao, wherein she had broken her silence over being blamed for Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's break up. For the unversed, before marrying Saif Ali Khan, Kareena was in a serious relationship with Shahid, and the duo had also made their relationship official. They dated for about five years before ending a fairy-tale love story.
While no concrete reason was shared by Shahid or Kareena behind their break up, rumours had it that actress Amrita Rao's closeness with Shahid didn't go down well with Kareena. Shahid and Amrita have worked together in four movies- Ishq Vishk, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Shikhar and Vivah.
Amrita On Being Uncomfortable Around Kareena
In 2013, Amrita and Kareena worked together in Satyagraha, and during the promotion of the film, the former was asked if she felt uncomfortable around the latter. Here's what the Main Hoon Na actress said..
"Why should I be uncomfortable facing Kareena? We shared a cordial relationship while shooting for Satyagraha," said Amrita while speaking to a leading daily.
Amrita Denied Dating Shahid
When asked if she has ever dated Shahid in the past, Amrita denied the rumour completely and said, "No. Shahid and I almost started our careers together. We shared a great working energy. And much as people would like to believe, I would qualify him more a co-star than a friend."
While lauding Shahid, Amrita also said that he has a good sense of humour, and he has always helped her as an actor.
Amrita On Being Blamed For Shahid-Kareena's Break Up
Reacting to the speculations around her closeness to Shahid, she had said, "It was speculated that Kareena and Shahid broke up because of me, but I always maintained silence because I knew that time had its own way of revealing the truth and it has, today."
Cut To Present..
All three of them are happily married in their lives. While Kareena is married to Saif, Shahid went on to marry Mira Rajput. Amrita, on the other hand, married RJ Anmol.
