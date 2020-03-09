When Aryan Khan Got Into A Fight Because His Friend Said THIS About Shah Rukh Khan!

In 2007, SRK's six-packs Had Become the Talk Of The Town

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan had delievered a blockbuster film, Om Shanti Om, wherein the actor was seen in six packs for the first time. However, many had claimed that it was air-brushing. When Shah Rukh was asked about the truth, he had said, "I will just say something which is cheeky. You know, a lot of guys who used to tell me, 'body nahi hai Shah Rukh bhai', and 'macho nahi lagate hai aap'. I used to tell them, 'mein to body bana longa, tum acting kaise sikhoge'?"

Shah Rukh Khan Had Dedicated His Six-packs Abs To His Son Aryan

Narrating a funny incident, SRK had said, "I just wanted to prove myself. The reason being I am very attached to my family and my son thought that I was fat. My son told me, 'Papa, you're fat.' I didn't think I was fat. Nobody told me that I was fat. And I told him that, listen dude, I am not fat, I am okay."

Aryan Had A Fight With His Friend

SRK had further added, "But he said, 'No, you are fat, papa. There was this boy, who I got into a fight with. He said your papa is fat and I could not fight with them because you are fat.' So, I said okay give me some time and this film (Om Shanti Om) required it and I wanted to have a physical change."

SRK On 'Airbrushing'

In the same interview, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor had also reacted to the rumours of using the technique of airbrushing in Om Shanti Om and had said, "I got very hard at it. People said 'airbrushing', so go and do airbrushing. People say surgery, so go and get a surgery done. I also made it a point that post the film, I will not flaunt it. If it is required, I will do it."

Cut to present, Shah Rukh Khan has taken a back seat post the failure of his last release, Zero and has not announced his next film yet.