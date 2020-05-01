When Irrfan Khan Bribed Rishi Kapoor With ‘Chicken & Alcohol’ For This Reason!

Ever since we lost two gems of the Hindi film industry- Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, a picture of these two marvellous actors from their film, D-Day, has taken social media by storm! In the picture, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor can be seen sitting inside a car. While Rishi Kapoor is sporting a poker face, Irrfan is seen smiling and looking outside the window.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, director Nikkhil Advani recalled his fond memories from the sets of D-Day, and narrated a sweet incident involving the two actors.

He said, "Today, a scene from my 2013 film, D-Day, flashes through my mind. Irrfan (Khan) looking at Chintuji, and laughing, amazed that they had finally managed to capture this much-wanted terrorist, despite their plans having failed. I remember Irrfan urging me to let the camera continue to roll and what emerged was this moment of delicious irony."

He further added, "We were shooting in the desert and while Irrfan and a lot of team bunked out in tents, Chintuji would drive two hours back to the hotel. He was averse to early morning shoots but there was this sunrise shot we had to shoot with him and he was refusing to comply, saying, 'I'm an actor, not a doodhwala.'"

Advani further revealed that Irrfan had bribed Mr Kapoor with 'chicken jungli and alcohol', so that he agrees to stay in the desert. "It was a near-impossible feat in Kutch, but he delivered on his promise and I got my shot," added Advani.

Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 while Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30.

Even though they are no more with us, their films and memories will always be etched in our hearts!