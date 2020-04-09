When Jaya Bachchan Invited Rekha For Dinner In Amitabh's Absence To Say: I Will Never Leave Amit

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's love story has always been one of the most talked-about romances in the industry. The controversies surrounding the alleged affair made it more scandalous. Neither of the two confirmed or denied the rumours, and Amitabh's wife, Jaya Bachchan's reaction, or maybe the lack of one, to the dating rumours, has also been a hot topic.

However, according to a report in Bollywoodshaddis.com, when Jaya couldn't take the press reports and the rumours in the industry any longer, she invited Rekha for a dinner at home when Amitabh Bachchan had gone out of Mumbai for a shoot. In an old interview, Rekha herself had revealed to Stardust, that she was invited for dinner by Jaya Bachchan and accepted the invite thinking there would be an argument.

Rekha said Jaya Bachchan had welcomed her with open arms, showed her the entire house and they spoke about everything under the sun but Amitabh Bachchan. The portal quoted Rekha saying, "Jaya did not mind the relationship as long as she thought her husband was only having a fling. It's when she realized that he was really emotionally involved, that is when it began hurting her. She called me for dinner one evening and though we spoke about everything but him, before I left that day, she made sure to tell me, "I will never leave Amit whatever happens".

Rekha also talked about being referred to as the other women and said that no one wanted to know her side of the story. She also praised Jaya's conviction and added, "No one cares about what I have to say. I'm basically the other woman na? Parents are also embarrassed. Which parents will not be when their son has an affair? And image ki baat hain na. No one looks inside. The other party has this cute bechari image which fits beautifully. The impression is good na? I'm free.

The other person can't do that. Can't leave him and go away. Mind you, this is a very good quality. If you can kill your desire and stick to someone in spite of knowing that this person loves somebody else, stay under the same roof. It shows strength. I must give her credit. It's a plus point which I don't possess. I won't compromise. Give and take theek hain. But you might finish off the relationship if you compromise."

Even years later, the Bachchan family still avoids bumping into Rekha during public events and parties. Deccan Chronicle, after the release of 102 Not Out, reported, "All this affection towards the Bachchan family is very uncomfortable for them. Abhishek and Aishwarya are too polite not to reciprocate. But, Jayaji, who is not known to hide her feelings, makes her discomfort at Rekhaji's PDA quite obvious." (sic)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In This Throwback Video From '90s Is Just Unmissable

The Raikar Case Web Series Review: The Thriller Is A Surprise For Whodunit Fans