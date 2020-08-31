When Kangana Ranaut Said People Can Get 'Venomous And Evil' On Social Media

In 2015, Kangana Ranaut and the late Irrfan Khan sat down for a conversation on Film Companion's Meeting Ground. At the end of an engaging and introspective discussion about their craft, movies and the Hindi film industry, Kangana had asked Irrfan what is the one thing he would change about the film industry.

He replied that he would like to change the name 'Bollywood' and they both agreed that the term is regressive and embarrassing.

Kangana's 'one thing she would change about the industry' was to do with people becoming venomous and evil on social media.

Recounting how her friend and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap received a ton of flak after the failure of his film Bombay Velvet, Kangana had said, "I have seen this happen a lot. How everyone became so venomous and so evil. It is heartbreaking to an extent that you feel like leaving this place."

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Her Fight With Kangana Ranaut; Says 'It's Wrong To Bully Others'

"You guys can seriously scar people. These social media platforms which people go crazy about are venomous, evil," she said

ALSO READ: After Mocking Celebs' Mental Illnesses, Kangana Ranaut Asks Why No One Cared For SSR's Health

The Manikarnika actress continued, "What is so frustrating is how everyone is out to kill one person. This is one thing I would like to change about our industry. They get too personal. With comments, with gossips, with reviews.. Just stop being personal."

"Guys seriously it can push people to another extreme. If I was on social media and I were to go through a personal crisis like that, you would definitely push me to another extreme. So you have my answer why I will never be on such platforms," she said looking into the camera.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Says She Thinks About Suicide; Kangana Ranaut Continues To Mock, Calls Her Vulture

Five years later, Kangana has made her official debut on Twitter, taking over an account that has existed for five years, which was said to have been managed by her team. Kangana's other social media spokesperson has been her sister Rangoli Chandel, whose Twitter account got suspended earlier this year for spreading hate.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta On Kangana Ranaut Labeling Other Actors: It Is Below Dignity, There Needs To Be Respect

Many have accused her of spreading hate and negativity on the social media platform. Some have even called for a suspension of her Twitter account. Kangana is even losing as many as 40,000 to 50,000 followers by the day but she thinks it is Twitter doing a 'shadow ban' on her account.

ALSO READ: #SuspendTeamKangana Trends; Here's Why Netizens Want Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Suspended

Has Kangana become the very thing she wanted to change about the Hindi film industry? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Bashes Ayushmann Khurrana; Calls Him 'Chaploos Outsider' And 'Mediocre'