When Kangana Ranaut Spent Her Entire Bank Balance On One Moschino Dress!

Bollywood celebrities and luxury brands go hand-in-hand. In fact, it's not wrong to say that common people learn about many luxury and international brands via celebrities. On the same note, did you know that once actress Kangana Ranaut used her entire bank balance for one Moschino dress? Yes, you read it right!

In an old interview with Vogue, Kangana had revealed that when she was new in the industry, she had purchased her first Moschino dress, and she used to consider it as her 'priced possession'.

"When I saw the price tag, I mean, I can't believe. It was Rs. 50,000! At that time I had around 50,000 or maybe 45,000 rupees in my bank account. And at that time I realised that I was a true-blue fashionista and gave all the money away for this dress because I was so much in love with the dress," had said the Queen actress.

Cut to present, Kangana is one of the highest-paid actresses of B-town and now, she doesn't have to think twice to sport any luxury brand. In fact, if you ever pay attention to Kangana's wardrobe, you will know that she's indeed a true-blue fashionista. In recent years, she has been sporting and flaunting her sarees, even while travelling, and she looks fabulous in them.

With respect to work, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Tejas, which is all set to go on floors this month. In the film, Kangana will essay the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. She will also be seen in Thalaivi, which is based on the life of late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and will be released in three languages- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Apart from Tejas and Thalaivi, she will also be seen in Dhaakad.

