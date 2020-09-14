When Karan Johar EMBARRASSED Salman Khan Over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Front Of A Huge Crowd!

When Salman Asked KJo An Interesting Question

While playing the rapid fire round with Karan, Salman had asked the filmmaker, if he got an opportunity to turn himself into a woman, which actress he would like to turn into. Without wasting a second, Karan took the name of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Karan Left Salman In An Awkward Condition

Well it's known to all that Salman Khan had an affair with Aishwarya Rai, and it ended on a very controversial note. When Karan took Aishwarya's name, the entire crowd started hooting, but Salman was smart enough to dodge the awkwardness, and asked KJo the reason behind choosing Aishwarya.

Karan Trolled Salman Yet Again!

As if mentioning Aishwarya's name was not enough, when Salman asked Karan why did he choose Aishwarya, the latter said, "Aap puch rahe hain wajeh? (Are you asking the reason?)," taking a major jibe at Salman's ex-affair with the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress.

Here's How Salman Handled The Awkwardness

Despite feeling every bit awkward, Salman poked Karan to reveal the reason. To which Karan said that he would like to be like her because she's the most beautiful woman of the nation. Salman agreed, and jumped to next question, leaving all the awkwardness behind.

While many would think twice before taking a 'panga' with Salman Khan, Karan Johar is surely not among them!