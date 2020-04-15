When Kareena Kapoor Khan Said It Would Be 'Amazing' To Be Stuck In A Lift With Saif And Shahid

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor broke up back in 2007, around the release of their hit film, Jab We Met, post which Kareena began dating Saif Ali Khan. In 2017, Saif also worked with Shahid Kapoor for Rangoon.

Kareena Kapoor, while on the chat show Koffee With Karan in 2016, was asked by Karan Johar what she would do if she was stuck in an elevator with Shahid and Saif. But Kareena was unfazed and said that it would be "amazing", if it happened. "They are doing an amazing film together (Rangoon) and get along really well. I'd be like, 'Why wasn't I the heroine in Rangoon?'" she said.

Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, which also starred Kangana Ranaut, was Shahid and Saif's first collaboration together. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office, and the two haven't collaborated since. Post-breakup with Shahid, Kareena worked with him once again, in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab, though they did not have any scenes together in the film. She was instead paired with Diljit Dosanjh, as a supporting actress.

Talking about working with another female co-star with a better role, she said, "I think working with Alia in Udta Punjab was sisterhood. In fact, her role was so powerful that actually I was like, 'This is epic.' Not for once did I ever flinch or think that should I do the film or not. I said I'll be like the perfect foil to it. We just did the film together,"

Kareena believes female actors are now supportive of each other, instead of being insecure. "I like the way actresses nowadays congratulate and praise one another on their work, and sometimes even share each other's work. I think that's huge," she added while on a radio talk show.

