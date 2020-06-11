When Kareena Kapoor Was Warned Against Marrying Saif Ali Khan Because He Was A Divorcee!

It's known to all that Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan at the peak of her career, even though there has always been a preconceived notion in the film industry that after marriage, an actress' career comes to an end. However, Kareena not only broke all the stereotypes, but also proved everyone wrong, while following her heart!

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kareena had spoken about how her decision to marry Saif left everyone perplexed. She had revealed, "I'm just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, 'He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?' They were like, 'Your career will be over.' And I was like, 'Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let's do it, let's see what happens.'"

In another interview, Kareena had revealed that Saif proposed to her first during the shoot of Tashan in Greece.

While speaking about the proposal, Kareena had revealed, "He did tell me that 'I think we should get married'. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like 'I don't know because I don't know you'. So it was not really a 'no' but it was more like a 'I want to know you better'".

Later, Kareena added that to marry Saif was the best decision of her life.

Kareena and Saif have one child, Taimur Ali Khan and the trio looks like a perfect happy family together.