When Kareena & Sharmila Tagore Talked About Virat-Anushka's Kid & Said 'Taimur Might Be Relegated'

Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-hubby Virat Kohli can't contain their excitement, as they're all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. On that note, we look back at an old video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore, wherein the duo had spoken about Virat-Anushka's child, and Taimur Ali Khan on Filmy Mirchi's show What Women Want.

While speaking about media's constant attention on Taimur, Sharmila Tagore said, "Yes, social media is a concern. Your child would be shaped by many influences. You won't be able to control these influences. Later on, when he's grown up enough to really access social media, he will be bombarded with so many information. I feel what the media does is builds you up, and suddenly dumps you."

Tagore further added, "Tomorrow, when Virat and Anushka will have a child, Taimur might be relegated," to which Kareena said, "Yeah. I hope so."

The Kashmir Ki Kali actress further said that currently, Taimur is small, and it doesn't matter, but once he turns seven or eight, and continues to be a rage on social media, and then he's dumped, it would matter and it will have an effect on his peer group.

Well, there's no denying that Taimur is one of the most popular star kids of B-town. His craze among the followers of B-town is indeed a surprising thing.

On a related note, just like Anushka and Virat, Kareena is also looking forward to her delivery. However, unlike Anushka, Kareena will be a mother for the second time. Currently, both Taimur and Kareena are holidaying in Dharamshala along with Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

